Lush harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, often with a wink or quirky twist, await you with the brilliant, WAMMIE-nominated singer/songwriter duo: Griefcat. Griefcat's songs range from hilarious to sincere with a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. Griefcat entertains with music about the trials, joys, and tribulations of modern life. Their info:
Griefcat
to
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
Jul 7, 2021Aug 1, 2021
Jul 8, 2021