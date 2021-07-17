Lush harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, often with a wink or quirky twist, await you with the brilliant, WAMMIE-nominated singer/songwriter duo: Griefcat. Griefcat's songs range from hilarious to sincere with a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. Griefcat entertains with music about the trials, joys, and tribulations of modern life. Their info: