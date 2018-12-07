Greg Smith will present the latest in internet marketing techniques to help you get your novel, memoir, or poetry into the hands of readers who are looking for it.
Greg Smith Seminar on Marketing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Nov 13, 2018
