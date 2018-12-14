GreenSpring Virginia Choristers: Hark! The Herald Angels SING!

Richmond, VA Friday, December 14, 7:00 pm—The GreenSpring Virginia Choristers are pleased to present “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” joined by the GreenSpring Chamber Orchestra and the American Youth Ensemble performing holiday classics and Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols at 7:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. An event for the entire family! Make your holiday season bright with the angelic voices of the Virginia Choristers. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors, children, and students. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.