GreenSpring’s Chamber Musicians and Chamber Orchestra presents “An Evening of Chamber Music”, Thursday, June 6, 7 pm

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

“An Evening of Chamber Music”, Thursday, June 6 at 7:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221, showcases GreenSpring’s Chamber Musicians and Chamber Orchestra. You won’t want to miss this free concert! For more information call 804-837-9355 or learn more online at www.greenspringmusic.org.

