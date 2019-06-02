GreenSpring International Academy of Music presents “An Afternoon of Solos”, Sunday, June 2, 2:30 pm

“An Afternoon of Solos”, Sunday, June 2 at 2:30 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221, showcases GreenSpring’s finest rising stars and faculty. This free concert will be a dynamic mix of harpists, vocalists, violinists, pianists, and more! For more information call 804-837-9355 or learn more online at www.greenspringmusic.org.