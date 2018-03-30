The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series presents Pianists Duo Blanc et Noir

Friday, March 30th, 7:00 pm- Duo Blanc et Noir (Piano Duo), GreenSpring International Academy of Music is pleased to welcome pianists Selin Sekeranber and Yudum Cetiner from Germany and Turkey respectively. This up-and-coming, award-winning piano duo brings a uniquely colorful musical approach that blends traditional Turkish music with classical.

The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series is more than a chamber music series. Working in partnership with area non-profits, the series promotes awareness and raises funds in support of local charities. A portion of the proceeds from the 2018 season will benefit the HARPS Foundation’s Sound Experiences, a music education program for underserved youth. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.