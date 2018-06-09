The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series presents Classical Jam!

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present Classical Jam!, Saturday, June 9 at 3:00 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221. From Star Wars to Bruno Mars to Jupiter from Holst’s The Planets, each year the Classical Jam! features arrangements that defy the typical expectation of the harp and choir and this year is no exception. This concert will feature over 50 performers from age 7 to 18 years of age. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.