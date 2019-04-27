The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series presents A Choral Invitational: CommUNITY

Bringing the community together through song!

Richmond, VA, Saturday, April 27, 2:00 pm – The GreenSpring International Academy of Music is pleased to present its first annual Choral Invitational, featuring GreenSpring’s Virginia Choristers, the Richmond Montessori School Honors Choir and Virginia Wesleyan University Choir. This collaborative concert will unite youth and adults from choirs across the Commonwealth. In lieu of tickets, a free-will offering will be collected to support the Virginia Choristers Scholarship Fund.

The concert will take place in Seventh Street Christian Church located at 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221. For more information and interview opportunities contact Lynnelle Ediger, Executive Director, at 804-837-9355 or visit our website www.greenspringmusic.org

GreenSpring International Academy of Music – Where Musicians Grow