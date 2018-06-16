The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series presents Argentinean Organist, Gustavo Andres

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

The GreenSpring International Academy of Music is pleased to present renowned Argentinean Organist, Gustavo Andres in concert on Saturday, June 16 at 3:00 pm. The concert will take place at GreenSpring International Academy of Music located in Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org. For more information and interview opportunities contact Lynnelle Ediger at 804-837-9355 or visit our website http://www.greenspringmusic.org

