GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert

Richmond, VA Friday, November 30, 7:00 pm—The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present “A Hurricane Michael Relief Concert”. The 7:00 pm concert will be held at historic St. John’s United Church of Christ, 503 Stuart Circle, Richmond, Virginia 23220. This is a free event for the entire family and proceeds to go to help GreenSpring recover from a damaging flood that destroyed instruments, teaching materials and supplies.