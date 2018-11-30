GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert

to Google Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00

St. John's United Church of Christ 503 Stuart Circle , Virginia 23220

Richmond, VA Friday, November 30, 7:00 pm—The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present “A Hurricane Michael Relief Concert”. The 7:00 pm concert will be held at historic St. John’s United Church of Christ, 503 Stuart Circle, Richmond, Virginia 23220. This is a free event for the entire family and proceeds to go to help GreenSpring recover from a damaging flood that destroyed instruments, teaching materials and supplies.

Info
St. John's United Church of Christ 503 Stuart Circle , Virginia 23220 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
804-353-7001
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - GreenSpring Hurricane Michael Relief Concert - 2018-11-30 19:00:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular