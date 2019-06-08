GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Classical Jam!”, Saturday, June 8, 3 pm

“Classical Jam!”, Saturday, June 8 at 3:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221, showcases the GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble performing Bach to Rock! Tickets are $10. For more information or to order tickets call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org
Kids & Family
