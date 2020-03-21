Greene County Arts Festival is centered on promoting the Arts of our Greene County students and local artisans. Selected artwork from all county schools will be on display, music and drama performances will be showcased and refreshments from our culinary arts students will be available for purchase. Local arts as well as craft & food vendors will be there. Plan on spending your day enjoying art in Greene County. This event is family friendly and free!
Greene County Arts Festival
William Monroe High School 254 Monroe Drive , Virginia 22973 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
Feb 6, 2020
