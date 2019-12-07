Green Spring Garden Club's 60th Annual Christmas Homes Tour

This year's tour will consist of five historic houses in historic Williamsburg. The houses are The Palmer House, The Prentis House, Ludwell Paradise House, The Red Lion Inn and Seymour PowellTenement. All houses are private residences and are beautifully decorated with seasonal period floral arragements. The Palmer House is the residence of Colonial Williamsburg's decorator Anthony Baratta. This home was featured in Veranda Magazine last month. Tickets are on sale online for$35.00 with a credit card at www.greensprings.org or the day of at the Colonial Williamsburg Vistor Center and at each house for $40.00. Ticket holders may use Colonial Williamsburg buses for free the day of the tour. Proceeds fund beautification projects in Williamsburg and college and Nature Camp scholarships. Inquiries can be made to greenspringgardenclub@gmail.com.