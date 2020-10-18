Green Family Walking Tour:

In the early 19th Century, William Green started the Green Furniture factory in Alexandria and by 1823 his son, James, would take over. James expanded his father’s factory and established himself as a prominent Alexandrian through building and operating Green’s Mansion House Hotel. Join us on a tour to learn about James Green and his family’s life here in Alexandria.

Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this tour. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather. $15 per person