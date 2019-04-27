The Greatest Generation Speaks: The Voices of WWII

They flew harrowing missions of Nazi-occupied Europe and stormed the beaches of the Pacific. Their service and sacrifice liberated millions from the grip of Fascism. It is estimated that 2% of those Americans who rose to the challenge and served during World War II are still living. Come learn about the war from those who experienced it, as a panel of World War II veterans share their stories. Don’t miss this opportunity to say “thank you,” and to meet our heroes of World War II.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a light reception