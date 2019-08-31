Free to the public and fun for all ages. Come watch all breeds of dogs guided by their handlers soar over jumps, weave through poles, and scramble over a variety of contact obstacles in order to beat the scheduled course time and qualify for agility titles. The Field House is climate-controlled, has food concessions, and bathroom facilities. 8 AM - 5 PM each day.
Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club AKC Agility Trial
Fredericksburg Field House 3411 Shannon Park Drive, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408
Fredericksburg Field House 3411 Shannon Park Drive, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408 View Map
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more