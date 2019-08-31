Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club AKC Agility Trial

Fredericksburg Field House 3411 Shannon Park Drive, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408

Free to the public and fun for all ages. Come watch all breeds of dogs guided by their handlers soar over jumps, weave through poles, and scramble over a variety of contact obstacles in order to beat the scheduled course time and qualify for agility titles. The Field House is climate-controlled, has food concessions, and bathroom facilities. 8 AM - 5 PM each day.

