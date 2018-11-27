From the Choctaw Code Talkers to the North American Indian Cavalry, Native American soldiers served with distinction during the First World War. A September 1918 article stated, “Wherever Indian soldiers are found they are reported as earnest, efficient, silently observant, and equal to the best. Above all, they are anxious to fight.” They fought to defend an America that did not offer them citizenship until 1924. Come learn about these proud warriors from Powhatan Red Cloud Owen, as he discusses service before citizenship and the role of Native Americans during the Great War.
Great War, Great Warriors
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History, Talks & Readings
Nov 13, 2018
