Great Road Encampmment

Demonstrations by 18th Century Reenactors. We will have The West Virginia Company of Roger's Rangers, a Detached Military Hospital and Medicine of the time.

Also the history of Glassblowing.

Demonstrations Include:

Flintlock Muskets, Camp Cooking, Knife and Tomahawk Throwing, Leather Work, Blacksmithing, 18th Century Clothing, Spinning, Weaving and More. A Brief History of The Great Road:

The Great Road was the main thoroughfare going west to the Frontier. It was traveled by the likes of George Washington, Daniel Boone, Andrew Lewis, William Preston, Adam Harman, the Ingles and Draper families. This Event honors all who passed through the Valleys of Southwest Virginia in the quest for a better life.