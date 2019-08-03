Great Road Encampmment

to Google Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00

Eastern Montgomery Park Enterprise Drive, Elliston, Virginia 24087

Demonstrations by 18th Century Reenactors. We will have The West Virginia Company of Roger's Rangers, a Detached Military Hospital and Medicine of the time.

Also the history of Glassblowing.

Demonstrations Include:

Flintlock Muskets, Camp Cooking, Knife and Tomahawk Throwing, Leather Work, Blacksmithing, 18th Century Clothing, Spinning, Weaving and More. A Brief History of The Great Road:

The Great Road was the main thoroughfare going west to the Frontier. It was traveled by the likes of George Washington, Daniel Boone, Andrew Lewis, William Preston, Adam Harman, the Ingles and Draper families. This Event honors all who passed through the Valleys of Southwest Virginia in the quest for a better life.

Info

Eastern Montgomery Park Enterprise Drive, Elliston, Virginia 24087 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
540-380-3469
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Great Road Encampmment - 2019-08-03 09:00:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular