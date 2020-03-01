Great Chefs of Virginia Series: Chef Travis Brust

Discover the stars of contemporary Virginia cuisine every month at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club.

ABOUT THIS EVENT

The Great Chefs of Virginia series is coming to Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club. Join Event Host Patrick Evans-Hylton and Host Chef Javier Munoz for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that brings an acclaimed new Virginia chef to Becca each month.

On March 1, join Williamsburg Inn/ Executive Chef Travis Brust for a Very Virginia 4-course meal with wine pairings at the beautiful Becca Garden & Restaurant, inside the Historic Cavalier Hotel. Chef Burst's food philosophy is very fluid. It is not only about what the chef wants, it’s understanding trends, staying open-minded and pleasing our guests.

SERVICE

🌿Enjoy an amuse-bouche, exquisite 4-course dinner, and sommelier wine pairings.

🌿Reception for this event begins at 6pm and dinner will begin at 630pm.

Make plans for the Great Chefs of Virginia Series today! Seating is limited and will sell out quickly. Learn more at greatchefsva.com.