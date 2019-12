The Great Chefs of Virginia series is coming to Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club. Join Event Host Patrick Evans Hylton and Host Chef Javier Munoz for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that brings an acclaimed new Virginia chef to Becca each month. Seating is limited. Make your reservations today.

Reception: 6 pm | Dinner: 6:30 pm

Amuse-bouche, 4-course dinner, wine pairings

$125 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity and wine