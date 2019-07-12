Florida-based poet and educator Brendan Walsh brings his summer poetry tour to Book People. Join him and local authors Joanna Lee and Roselyn Elliot for an evening of stirring literary work and performance.
The Great American Poetry Crawl with Brendan Walsh
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Jun 15, 2019
