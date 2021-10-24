Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths invites the community to join us at Grateful, a festive outdoor gathering to celebrate autumn and benefit the families we serve. Sunday, October 24, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Terrace Pavilion at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA 22182. We’ll enjoy beer, wine and delicious appetizers, live music by Batida Diferente, an auction and raffles and some words of inspiration. Tickets are $50. Proceeds help struggling Northern Virginia families on their journeys to self-sufficiency. Visit: britepaths.org/grateful for tickets. Contact events@britepaths.org or 703-273-8829.