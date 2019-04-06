Spring, 1755: Major General Edward Braddock, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Forces in North America, landed in Alexandria on March 26th to assume command of all North American military forces. He lodged at the grandest dwelling in town, Carlyle House. While staying at Carlyle House, Braddock convened a meeting of five colonial governors. Among Braddock’s objectives was to secure funding for his upcoming campaign against the French. Carlyle called this gathering “the Grandest Congress … ever known on the Continent.” Visitors to the Carlyle House will experience Braddock’s visit and the French and Indian War firsthand through costumed interpreters. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
The “Grandest Congress”: The French and Indian War in Alexandria
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History
Jan 30, 2019
