The Bulb Shoppe and Gardens will reopen for 2020 on Saturday, February 1st. NEW hours are now Monday through Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm. Stop by our Kid’s potting area to pot up some bulbs to take home with you while supplies last!
Grand Re-Opening
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Home & Garden
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more