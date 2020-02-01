Grand Re-Opening

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

The Bulb Shoppe and Gardens will reopen for 2020 on Saturday, February 1st. NEW hours are now Monday through Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm. Stop by our Kid’s potting area to pot up some bulbs to take home with you while supplies last!

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
8046933966
