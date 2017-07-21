Official Ribbon Cutting and formal Grand Opening Event for Stellar Wine Co. Featuring world class wines by the bottle and glass, tapas, beer, cider.
Open for lunch at 11 am daily. Closed Monday and Tuesdays.
Stellar Wine Co. 425 High Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704
Official Ribbon Cutting and formal Grand Opening Event for Stellar Wine Co. Featuring world class wines by the bottle and glass, tapas, beer, cider.
Open for lunch at 11 am daily. Closed Monday and Tuesdays.
Jul 14, 2017
Julius C. Pierce finds his angle of repose. more
The difference between baby back, spare ribs and more. more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.