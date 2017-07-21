GRAND OPENING

Stellar Wine Co. 425 High Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704

Official Ribbon Cutting and formal Grand Opening Event for Stellar Wine Co. Featuring world class wines by the bottle and glass, tapas, beer, cider.

Open for lunch at 11 am daily. Closed Monday and Tuesdays.

Stellar Wine Co. 425 High Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704
9417738557
