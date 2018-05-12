Grand Opening Reception of the Fred Schnider Art Gallery

Arlington real estate investor launches gallery at Residences at Liberty Center to enhance and engage with the vibrant local art community; inaugural event features Marymount University professor and artist David Carlson.

The gallery will display up to seven major exhibits a year for about six weeks each, as well as host community events and showcase Fred Schnider Investment Group projects and public art works associated with its investments. Marty Schnider, president of Fred Schnider Investment Group and founder of the Fred Schnider Art Gallery along with Mary Schnider, director of the Fred Schnider Gallery, are collaborating with local universities to integrate educational efforts into the space and will host events with the Ballston Business Improvement District (BID) and Arlington Commission for the Arts.

“We’re extremely proud of the projects and communities we’ve been involved with,” says Marty Schnider. “We know that collaborating with the art community makes the places where we live, work and play more vibrant and interesting.”

The 850-square-foot gallery, designed by ASD | SKY, features tall ceilings, high-level finishes on the walls, polished concrete and metal floors, and lighting designed for gallery spaces, creating an ideal backdrop for the art on display. It is also an acoustically-enhanced space for music.

The opening exhibit in May will feature renowned and award-winning artist David Carlson, a decades-long art professor at Marymount University, who will display his “Out of My Mind” paintings and drawings from his Fields and Transformation series. Curator Meaghan Kent, Director of the Cody Gallery at Marymount University, says Carlson’s “abstractions read as visual energy, which are about the process and the contemplative state that is developed from the artist and the viewer.”

About Fred Schnider Investment Group: Since 1940, Fred Schnider Investment Group has invested across nearly all sectors of real estate in the Washington, DC area, committed to creating quality places that enhance people’s lives. Its reputation is built on standing behind everything it does, partnering with the best in the industry, and building relationships that last. The company is still owned by the family of Fred Schnider and has deep roots in the Washington, DC real estate market. It has been involved in more than one and a half billion dollars in real estate transactions in the last 20 years involving nearly three million square feet of commercial space and hundreds of homes. Its resilience, commitment to family, friends, partners and fund investors—as well as the enduring support of their community—have always been the foundation of its success. www.fredschnider.com.