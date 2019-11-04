GRAND OPENING: Formula Running Center

Join us Monday, November 4, 2019 for the Grand Opening of Formula Running Center (FRC)! Come meet the team, take class, and enjoy our high performance recovery facility.

FRC is the first-ever full-service training and high performance recovery center in the DMV area! It's made by runners and built for runners of all strides. Our state-of-the-art facility provides members on-site with performance enhancing training, high performance recovery, assessments and educational services.

High performance recovery includes: yoga for runners, foam rolling and stretching classes, cryotherapy, compression sleeves, full spectrum infrared sauna, cold water soaking tub, sports massage and more!