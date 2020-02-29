Grand Opening & Dedication of C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion

Join us as we dedicate the new, expanded Shrine of Memory - Global War on Terrorism and Beyond. This event will feature a ribbon cutting for the Shrine, along with the official opening of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion. Come witness the beginning of the next chapter of the Commonwealth’s commitment to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in ALL. This day was chosen to coincide with the Virginia War Memorial’s 64th anniversary!

Please note that this event will begin outdoors followed by indoor tours of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.