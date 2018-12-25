GRAIN’S CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Hilton Norfolk THE MAIN welcomes the Hampton Roads community to celebrate the holidays with THE MAIN family with Christmas Brunch at Grain!

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2018, locals and visitors alike are invited to Grain for a Christmas Brunch complete with all the holiday classics and trimmings. Brunch offerings on Christmas Day will include carving stations with Honey and IPA Glazed Ham, Garden Herbs Stuffed Whole Turkey, and Lawry’s Spice Rubbed Prime Rib along with Turmeric Roasted Carrots, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, and Sweet Potato Gratin and more. Top off your holiday meal with one of the nearly 100 draft beers on tap! $1 Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Spiked Egg Nog will also be available throughout the brunch service.

Please call (757) 763-6279 for more information!