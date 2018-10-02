Graduate Hotels® Presents Cleo Wade’s Courageous Love Tour

Graduate Charlottesville 1309 W Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903

Graduate Hotels® Presents Cleo Wade’s Courageous Love Tour: Creating a Braver Connection with Yourself and Your Community. Join poet and activist Cleo Wade for community-building events centered around connecting more deeply with yourself and the people around you. All events are open to the public. Please bring a notebook and pen, we will also have notebooks available for purchase on site.

Graduate Charlottesville 1309 W Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings, Workshops
