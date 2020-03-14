Governor’s Cup Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

In the 2020 Governor’s Cup Wine Competition, Breaux Vineyards was honored to have received 9 medals! What better way to celebrate than to invite our Cellar Club members and Breaux fans to join us for an exclusive tasting of a variety of these medaling wines, many of which have not yet been released to the public.

Tastings will be hosted on the hour at 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday at Breaux Vineyards in The Virginia School of Wine. This will be educational, interactive and fun!

Tasting to include:

Gold Medal – 2015 Nebbiolo and 2016 Merlot

Silver Medal – 2017 Marquis de Lafayette, 2017 Nebbiolo, 2017 Meritage, and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Bronze Medal – 2017 Petit Verdot

Other 2020 Governor’s Cup Medal Winners wines available for tasting in Tasting Room and for sale during the event:

Silver Medal – 2015 Meritage, 2017 Nebbiolo

Don’t miss this opportunity to sip these award winners! Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited.

$30.00 per guest / $25.00 per Cellar Club Member

Cellar Club Members: Discount applies to a max of 2 tickets