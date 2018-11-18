This is a unique opportunity to sample and purchase a variety of gourmet Affonso Italian pestos and other treats. Pesto flavors available to taste will include sage, red pepper, sundried tomato and traditional basil. We will also be sampling two flavors of the classic Italian holiday dessert panettone: chocolate with salted caramel and raisins soaked in prosecco.
Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Food & Drink
Nov 13, 2018
