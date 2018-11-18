Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

This is a unique opportunity to sample and purchase a variety of gourmet Affonso Italian pestos and other treats. Pesto flavors available to taste will include sage, red pepper, sundried tomato and traditional basil. We will also be sampling two flavors of the classic Italian holiday dessert panettone: chocolate with salted caramel and raisins soaked in prosecco.

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Gourmet Italian Tasting: Pesto & Panettone at Breaux Vineyards - 2018-11-18 13:00:00
Bright &amp; Bountiful

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular