Join us on July 27th for a complimentary cheese and charcuterie sampling!

Rob DeMuch from Mackenzie Creamery and Perry Soulos, Cheesemonger from Euro USA, will be here to showcase some terrific products. Rob will be sampling his delicious flavored chevre, along with chevre logs from Makenzie Creamery, while Perry will have charcuterie offerings from Creminelli.

This is an excellent opportunity to taste some awesome new offerings!