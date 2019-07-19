We love to collaborate, even with ourselves! Head over to the farm and experience a true in house collaboration with locally sourced Goumi Berries from our friends and neighbors Holicong. Sample Barrel Aged Cider infused with Goumi Berries and a Goumi Berry Beer Gose style. Bring the kids and pets, play orchard games, and enjoy Wahoo BBQ!
Goumi Berry Cider & Beer Release
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Jul 17, 2019
