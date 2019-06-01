The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair

to Google Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00

Good Shepherd Baptist Church 2223 S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, Virginia 23805

Good Shepherd and Elite Medicare Specialists present The 7th Annual Health and Wellness Fair on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Stay Well Vendor Alley: Our vendors are packed full of information. Everything from healthy cooking to looking good with beauticians and barbers. The American Heart Association, YMCA and Southside Regional Medical Center are just a few to mention.

Get Healthy Doctor Talks: These are open sessions where health professionals will present information on various topics as well as fielding questions from attendees, giving guidance and local resources.

Topics:

-Mental Illness and Health

-Dementia and Alzheimer's

-Diabetes Management

-Heart Disease

-Cancer

Be Fit Exercise Sessions: These classes are designed to appeal to anyone interest in starting a program but are not sure where to start. Classes are basic and for beginners.

-Basic Yoga

-Chair Yoga

-Zumba

-Line Dance

-Tai Chi

Info

Good Shepherd Baptist Church 2223 S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 View Map
Health & Wellness
8048983404
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair - 2019-06-01 10:00:00
Dive In

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular