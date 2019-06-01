The Good Shepherd Bapist Church Health & Wellness Fair

Good Shepherd and Elite Medicare Specialists present The 7th Annual Health and Wellness Fair on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Stay Well Vendor Alley: Our vendors are packed full of information. Everything from healthy cooking to looking good with beauticians and barbers. The American Heart Association, YMCA and Southside Regional Medical Center are just a few to mention.

Get Healthy Doctor Talks: These are open sessions where health professionals will present information on various topics as well as fielding questions from attendees, giving guidance and local resources.

Topics:

-Mental Illness and Health

-Dementia and Alzheimer's

-Diabetes Management

-Heart Disease

-Cancer

Be Fit Exercise Sessions: These classes are designed to appeal to anyone interest in starting a program but are not sure where to start. Classes are basic and for beginners.

-Basic Yoga

-Chair Yoga

-Zumba

-Line Dance

-Tai Chi