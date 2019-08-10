Ben Jones, who’s better known as Cooter Davenport from the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” announces that James A. Smith and the Northeast Ohio Dukes have teamed up to bring an amazing stunt show to The Good Ol’ Boys Fest taking place on August 10 & 11 at the Shenandoah Speedway in Shenandoah, Virginia.

“What we are wanting to recreate is the fun and wholesomeness of the show,” says Jones. “People bring their families and it’s really about the kids who love the show as much as their parents do. We celebrate Hazzard County, which is just trying to capture that independent spirit of what has made it a great action-comedy, but also made it a permanent part of Americana.”

The festival style event will celebrate all things Hazzard County! Festivities include a General Lee car show, food and merchandise vendors, BMX bike stunts and appearances and autograph sessions with the TV show’s original cast members Tom Wopat (Luke), Catherine Bach (Daisy), Sonny Shroyer (Enos), Rick Hurst (Cletus) and, of course, Ben Jones (Cooter). Music performances will be announced in May along with additional activities planned for the 2-day event.

“We already have close to 200 replica Dukes vehicles registered for the car show,” adds Alma Viator, co-promoter of the event. “It is going to be very exciting once we announce the concert lineup.”

Jones goal is to create the excitement for all attendees to feel the nostalgia of their childhood. 2019 celebrates the 40th anniversary of Hazzard County and the Dukes of Hazzard.

Tickets available now at www.goodolboysfest.com.