Ben Jones, who’s better known as Cooter Davenport from the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” announces that James A. Smith and the Northeast Ohio Dukes have teamed up to bring an amazing stunt show to The Good Ol’ Boys Fest taking place on August 10 & 11 at the Shenandoah Speedway in Shenandoah, Virginia.

Tickets available now at www.goodolboysfest.com.