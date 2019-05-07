A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home

May 7–June 30 in the Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery

This exhibition features works that were created by the residents at St. Mary’s Home. The Norfolk facility is a special place full of love and laughter where children and young adults from all across Virginia play, go to school and receive complex, professional, around-the-clock care. The staff provides medical, therapeutic, educational and recreational services in a nurturing and comfortable environment for more than eighty residents ages newborn to 21 years old. With the opening of The Albero House in 2013, St. Mary’s also cares for 12 adults over the age of 21. Free.