A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home

to Google Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

May 7–June 30 in the Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery

This exhibition features works that were created by the residents at St. Mary’s Home. The Norfolk facility is a special place full of love and laughter where children and young adults from all across Virginia play, go to school and receive complex, professional, around-the-clock care. The staff provides medical, therapeutic, educational and recreational services in a nurturing and comfortable environment for more than eighty residents ages newborn to 21 years old. With the opening of The Albero House in 2013, St. Mary’s also cares for 12 adults over the age of 21. Free.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7576646200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Good Life, Illustrated: Art Created by the Children and Young Adults of St. Mary’s Home - 2019-05-07 00:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular