Going Places: The Technology of Transport at Nauticus

Created by the renowned Scitech in Perth, Australia, Going Places: The Technology of Transport is an interactive science exhibition that explores how different modes of transportation have shaped society. This engaging and interactive exhibit allows visitors to get hands-on with a multitude of challenging interactives. Fly a plane, ride a hovercraft, race your friend on a recumbent bicycle, or learn to fly an airship! YOU are the driver in Going Places’ interactive exhibits—providing the chance to experience transportation in ways you never dreamed possible!

As well as exploring the technology that gets us around everyday, visitors will also explore the way that travel has shaped the social fabric of our time. Visitors will even see new technology and get a glimpse of where our future is headed.

More Info: https://nauticus.org/