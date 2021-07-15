GoGo SqueeZ GoGo Explore Tour!

GoGo squeeZ, the beloved snack for families on the go this summer, is hitting the road traveling from Shenandoah to the Grand Canyon -- stopping at 17 Sam’s Club locations near national parks to introduce park-goers to the brand’s NEW plant-based AlmondBlend Pudding and celebrate its partnership with the National Park Foundation.

GoGo squeeZ recently teamed up with the National Park Foundation (NPF) to ensure that all kids can access America’s national parks. The brand committed $300,000 to National Park Foundation and is helping 15,000 children to be able to access America’s largest, living classrooms through the National Park Foundation’s Open OutDoors for Kids program.

The Mobile Tour will be coming to Richmond 7/15 where guests can enjoy prizes and enter to win GoGo squeeZ’s #GoGoExplore contest - a chance to win a trip for 4 to a National Park of their choice!

Stop by for some fun & delicious NEW GoGo squeeZ AlmondBlend Pudding as you hit the great outdoors.