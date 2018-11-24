Join Better Said Than Done storytellers the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a night of true, personal storytelling for adults. The theme of the show is "God, the Universe and Everything." You can assume that storytellers Geraldine Buckley, Sharon Few, Barbara Fornoff, Miriam Nadel, Jack Pelar, Jessica Robinson, Giselle Ruzany and Sufian Zhemukhov will be performing some really big stories.

Hosted by Nick Baskerville.

6:00PM Doors Open

7:00PM Show

$15 at the Door (Cash Preferred)

$10 advance sales online

Full drink and dinner menu available for purchase

Seating is on a first come, first served basis