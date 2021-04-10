Go Green Market - Yorktown Market Days

Go Yorktown, it’s your Earth Day! Help us kick off our 2020 Yorktown Market Days season with a very special Go Green Market to promote environmental sustainability. Be sure to bring your reusable bags for shopping. There will also be a limited supply of free giveaways on site that day. Look for special exhibitors and educational children’s crafts, activities, and games.

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.