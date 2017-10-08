The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience

to Google Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00

Lake Fairfax Park 1400 Lake Fairfax Park Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191

There is something for everyone who visits THE GLOW: A Jack O'Lantern Experience, presented by Townsquare Live Events, an immersive Halloween stroll along a trail illuminated by more than 5,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns. THE GLOW illuminates some of Capital City’s most famous. Pumpkin look-a-likes include politicians, musicians, movie stars, superheroes and princesses. The family fun also includes costume contests, pumpkin painting classes and a face painting station. A live pumpkin carving demonstration will show visitors how to create their own masterpieces. THE GLOW’s hashtag photo-op spot will ensure this experience will last a lifetime.

Info
Lake Fairfax Park 1400 Lake Fairfax Park Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191 View Map
Kids & Family
3014666185
to Google Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience - 2017-10-08 19:30:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular