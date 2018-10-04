THE GLOW: A Jack O'Lantern Experience

THE GLOW features an enchanting and unforgettable wonderland of more than 5,000 hand carved, illuminated pumpkins transformed into beautiful landscapes, iconic figures and larger than life structures.

Come stroll down Jack’s Lane, a 1/3 of a mile jack o’ lantern trail where you’ll experience everything from intricately detailed single pumpkin carvings to amazing scenes created by our talented artists!

THE GLOW isn’t a place to expect frights and ghouls, but you will scream with delight to see pumpkins come to life as you wander into Prehistoric Park where you’ll stare up into the golden eyes of sixteen-foot tall dinosaurs or yell ARRRGG!! as you see pumpkins crash amongst the ghostly pirate ship. Your favorite movie stars, superheroes and even some princesses come to life through the jack o’ lantern magic.

Experience fall like you never have before! THE GLOW is sure to become an annual event each and every Halloween season.