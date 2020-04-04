Saturday 4/4 9 am - 5 pm, Sunday 4/5 12 noon - 5 pm. The Gloucester Daffodil Festival and Daffodil Show are held in Gloucester Courthouse a few miles away from Brent and Becky’s! This is a great festival for all ages. For more information about the Daffodil Festival and Daffodil Show please visit www.daffodilfestivalva.org. While you are in town make sure to visit Brent and Becky’s, open Saturday and Sunday for the festival. Tours of Brent and Becky’s private home gardens will be available this weekend through the Gloucester Master Gardeners. To purchase tickets, email GMGaskus@gmail.com or stop by the Bulb Shoppe at Brent and Becky's, 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester VA.
Gloucester Daffodil Festival, Show and Tours
Gloucester's Historic Main Street 6523 Main Street, Virginia 23061
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
