Gloucester Daffodil Club Meeting

Gloucester has an ideal daffodil-growing climate, and historic varieties and modern cultivars flourish here. Bulbs planted in the fall can be relied upon to bloom in the spring, and well-tended plantings increase over the years. "Our goal is to increase interest in this wonderful treasure in our county and increase planting throughout the county and have fun doing it," says Peggy Bowditch, a long-time daffodil lover, and coordinator of the Gloucester Daffodil Club. To date, there are more than 60 members. Membership is open to all interested people. Four meetings are planned during the year on the second Thursday of February, May, September, and November. For more information about the club contact gloucesterdaffodils@gmail.com.