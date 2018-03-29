Glen Allen Carnival

This family-friendly event features circus shows, favorite fair food, midway games and rides for all ages, from kiddie rides to thrill rides, and the new Super Cyclone Rollercoaster and Rock-N-Cars bumper cars.

Carnival parking and admission are free, as are performances by Victoria Circus, including high-wire and aerial acts and The Globe of Death motorcycle thrill show. Showtimes are 7 and 9 pm weekdays and 3, 7 and 9 pm Saturday - Sunday.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are available onsite for $25 Monday - Thursday, $30 Friday - Sunday, or online in advance for $30 for 2 wristbands (until 5 pm Thurs., March 29).

Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides take 3 or more tickets each. Visit DreamlandAmusements.com for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm Monday - Friday and noon to 11 pm Saturday - Sunday, March 29 to April 8.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.