Glass Studio Third Thursday featuring Yuka Otani

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

The Chrysler Museum Glass Studio’s popular monthly performance series welcomes Yuka Otani, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate who explores the unique similar properties of clear materials, like glass, water, melted sugar and light.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
