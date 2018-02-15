Glass Studio Third Thursday featuring Ben Wright

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Artist Ben Wright will be featured in the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio’s popular monthly performance series. Wright, who studied biology in college, often bases his work on scientific research and the ways humans relate to animals and themselves.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
