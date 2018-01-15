Give Together, a family volunteer event on MLK Day

9th Annual Give Together, a Family Volunteer Event, Monday, January 15, 2018

Volunteer Fairfax invites families with school-age children to participate in a special service day held in conjunction with Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service. Give Together service projects will take place indoors at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia in Fairfax. Four shifts are available: 9:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:00 pm. Projects will directly benefit local nonprofits. Give Together is free with registration. Register by January 8 at www.volunteerfairfax.org to reserve space for your family.